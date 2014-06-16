RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Aer Lingus Group Plc
* Confirms receipt today of a report from expert panel, which was formed under joint sponsorship of two irish government departments, irish business and employers' confederation and Irish congress of trade unions.
* Purpose of expert panel was to investigate how a final resolution of industrial relations issues relating to irish airlines (general employees) superannuation scheme could be achieved.
* Aer lingus notes that report recommends a proposed contribution by company of eur 146.7 million in respect of current employees, which is higher than eur 110 million contribution previously recommended by labour court in 2013
* In addition, expert panel is recommending a further, non- quantified amount, to be determined by a set of principles, in respect of former aer lingus employees who have yet to reach retirement age
* This contribution would be in addition to eur 30 million previously proposed by aer lingus in respect of deferreds
* Company will review report and recommendations made by expert panel and will issue a further announcement in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)