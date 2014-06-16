June 16 Aer Lingus Group Plc

* Confirms receipt today of a report from expert panel, which was formed under joint sponsorship of two irish government departments, irish business and employers' confederation and Irish congress of trade unions.

* Purpose of expert panel was to investigate how a final resolution of industrial relations issues relating to irish airlines (general employees) superannuation scheme could be achieved.

* Aer lingus notes that report recommends a proposed contribution by company of eur 146.7 million in respect of current employees, which is higher than eur 110 million contribution previously recommended by labour court in 2013

* In addition, expert panel is recommending a further, non- quantified amount, to be determined by a set of principles, in respect of former aer lingus employees who have yet to reach retirement age

* This contribution would be in addition to eur 30 million previously proposed by aer lingus in respect of deferreds

* This contribution would be in addition to eur 30 million previously proposed by aer lingus in respect of deferreds

* Company will review report and recommendations made by expert panel and will issue a further announcement in due course.