June 27 Aer Lingus Group Plc :
* Aer Lingus response to expert panel report
* Purpose of panel was to investigate how a final resolution
of industrial relations issues relating to Irish airlines could
be achieved following inability of parties to implement
recommendations issued by Irish Labour Court in January and May
2013, respectively
* There are some variations between expert panel report and
Labour Court recommendations
* "Solution recommended by expert panel involves a
significant increase in payments from company - CEO
* Effect of these variations is to increase eur 110 million
payment previously proposed to be paid by company in respect of
current employees to a proposed payment of eur 146.7 million
* Aer Lingus and company reluctantly accept recommendations
of expert panel as only solution that is capable of acceptance
by all parties - CEO
* Implementation of solution will be very complex and will
require a concerted effort by all of parties - CEO
* Aggregate effect of variations recommended by expert panel
and discussed with IASS trustee is to increase total once-off
payment to be made by company from eur 140 million to
approximately eur 191 million in addition to implementation
costs
* Prior to seeking shareholder approval, company will engage
directly with ICTU and trade unions
