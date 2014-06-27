June 27 Aer Lingus Group Plc :

* Aer Lingus response to expert panel report

* Purpose of panel was to investigate how a final resolution of industrial relations issues relating to Irish airlines could be achieved following inability of parties to implement recommendations issued by Irish Labour Court in January and May 2013, respectively

* There are some variations between expert panel report and Labour Court recommendations

* "Solution recommended by expert panel involves a significant increase in payments from company - CEO

* Effect of these variations is to increase eur 110 million payment previously proposed to be paid by company in respect of current employees to a proposed payment of eur 146.7 million

* Aer Lingus and company reluctantly accept recommendations of expert panel as only solution that is capable of acceptance by all parties - CEO

* Implementation of solution will be very complex and will require a concerted effort by all of parties - CEO

* Aggregate effect of variations recommended by expert panel and discussed with IASS trustee is to increase total once-off payment to be made by company from eur 140 million to approximately eur 191 million in addition to implementation costs

* Prior to seeking shareholder approval, company will engage directly with ICTU and trade unions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: