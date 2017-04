Jan 7 Aer Lingus Group Plc

* Christoph Mueller will step down as ceo and executive director on 28 february 2015, rather than in may 2015

* Colm Barrington, chairman of board, will, with immediate effect assume executive responsibility for strategic matters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)