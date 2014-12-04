US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
DUBLIN Dec 4 Aer Lingus Group Plc
* Aer Lingus passengers carried in november, including Aer Lingus regional, fell 3.6 percent to 702,000
* Aer Lingus passenger load factor november was 72.6 percent compared to 73.3 percent year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
SANTIAGO, March 17 Chile's Escondida has agreed to meet with its union and made changes to its contract offer, it said on Friday, a move that could herald the first real sign of a breakthrough in a strike at the world's biggest copper mine.
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.