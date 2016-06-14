MADRID, June 14 Spanish airplane parts maker
Aernnova has given a mandate to investment banks for a stock
market listing in the second half of the year, five sources with
knowledge of the process said.
STJ Advisors will act as financial adviser of the operation
while Citi, Morgan Stanley and Santander are the global
co-ordinators. Bank of America, BBVA and Deutsche Bank are
bookrunners for the deal, the sources said.
Aernnova declined to comment. Santander, Morgan Stanley and
BBVA declined to comment while Citi, Bank of America and
Deutsche Bank were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Additional reporting by Freya
Berry in London, writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien
Toyer)