WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Boeing Co
President and Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on
Thursday the aircraft maker will not need to cut production as
it makes the transition from its 777 jetliner to its new 777X
model coming out in 2020.
Speaking at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
Muilenburg said the company plans to make 600 777s in the six
years before it begins delivering the 777Xs, a revised version
of the best-selling wide-body jet. Boeing already has booked 300
firm orders and has options for 150. So far this year, it has
sold 43.
Investors have been concerned that Boeing may need to reduce
its 777 production rate from the current 100 a year if it cannot
sell the remaining planes.
But Muilenburg said that although the company has work to do
to sell the remaining jets, a production cut during the
transition, also known as a bridge, is unlikely.
"We will fill that bridge over the next six years, when the
777X comes into the market," he said on the online Reuters
Global Markets Forum. "We have made great progress this year
with 43 777 sales already, and are confident we will build the
full bridge."
