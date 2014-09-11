(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Amanda Becker and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. businesses that rely on
the Export-Import Bank for financing are uneasy about a
Republican plan for a nine-month extension of the bank's
charter, fearing uncertainty about the lender's future could put
them at a disadvantage against overseas competitors.
Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg told the Reuters
Aerospace and Defense Summit on Wednesday that, although he did
not want to pre-judge the decision by lawmakers, the norm had
been five-year extensions.
"The most important thing business people are looking for is
some certainty so they can make their business plans," he said.
"It's very hard to decide about investing in new equipment,
embarking on a sales campaign overseas, a few weeks at a time or
a few months at a time."
Hochberg has pushed back against criticism from conservative
lawmakers who would like to close the bank, and has waged an
information campaign to spread the word about how Ex-Im helps
U.S. businesses.
The leaders of some companies that receive credit from the
bank were in Washington this week to urge a long-term
reauthorisation of Ex-Im's charter.
Applied Machinery, a Texas-based manufacturer of land-based
drilling rigs, relies on Ex-Im guarantees to get private-sector
lenders on board for projects in places such as Nigeria, Tunisia
and Egypt, Chief Executive Officer James McDevitt said.
"We've asked the banks so far, 'What is the game plan if
Ex-Im goes away?' They have no answer for us," McDevitt said at
a briefing at the National Association of Manufacturers.
Republican leaders in the House of Representatives proposed
a plan on Tuesday to keep Ex-Im operating through June 2015,
well past the current Sept. 30 expiration date.
Ex-Im, whose charter was once routinely re-authorized by
Congress, has faced the biggest threat to its survival in its
80-year history this year when fierce opposition to it emerged
from Tea Party-backed House Republicans.
The bank's foes say it promotes crony capitalism and favors
big businesses over smaller companies. Its supporters, who
include President Barack Obama and many Democrats, say it spurs
job creation by promoting sales of U.S. goods abroad.
Ex-Im underwrites loans and insures exports for U.S.
companies and lends to foreign entities that buy U.S. goods,
ranging from Boeing Co airliners to pickles to
oil-drilling equipment.
WARY CUSTOMERS, ADJUSTED PLANS
As the Sept. 30 deadline approaches, exporters say they are
fielding questions from wary overseas customers.
David Howell, senior vice president at Westinghouse, which
provides nuclear power plant products to foreign utility
companies, told Reuters he has been trying to reassure
customers.
"Certainly short-term is better than nothing," Howell said.
"But it doesn't solve the problem and in many ways gives our
competition the ammunition to plant the seeds of doubt in
utilities' minds."
Other businesses have already shifted plans to mitigate
Ex-Im uncertainty.
Insurance broker Kathy Edwards of Global Business Solutions
said she has started telling larger clients to pursue
private-sector financing. But many of her smaller clients do not
have that option, she added, given that insurance premiums from
private-lenders start at $10,000 and can be obtained from Ex-Im
for a fraction of that cost.
"A short-term reprieve just means we will have to go through
all of this again in several months. It's not a solution,"
Edwards said.
McDevitt said Applied Machinery has already delayed
finalising major deals.
"We kind of backed off on some of these big deals we were
pushing earlier because we are uncertain that, if we were to win
one of these big deals, how would we finance it?" he said.
Gary Mendell of Meridian Finance Group said late on Tuesday
that, in practical terms, there was little difference in
extending Ex-Im's charter through June 2015 as opposed to late
2014, as some lawmakers initially suggested.
"It still keeps this question open about the long-term
longevity of the Ex-Im Bank," Mendell said in an interview.
REPUBLICAN DEAL
Conservative opposition to Ex-Im has been led by House
Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas and House
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.
Hensarling said Wednesday he would support a deal announced
by House Speaker John Boehner to reauthorize Ex-Im as part of a
package to fund the government through mid-December, but future
decisions about the bank should be considered separately.
"It should stand or fall on its own," Hensarling said at a
Hillsdale College event in Washington.
Representative Denny Heck, a Democrat who has Boeing jobs in
his Washington state district, said the short-term extension
would give bank opponents exactly what they sought.
"They know that this will put a huge question mark over the
future of the bank," Heck said.
