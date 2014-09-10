(Official correction to final two paragraphs to clarify which
component made by Cobham Plc)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 United Technologies Corp's
Pratt & Whitney unit said the "root cause" of the June
23 engine failure on a Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter
jet should be clear by the end of September, which would pave
the way for over $1 billion in contracts for another 84 engines.
Engine maker Pratt & Whitney said it has delivered six of
its F135 engines to the U.S. government since Aug. 29, when it
resumed deliveries that had been halted after the June incident
which grounded the F-35 fleet for weeks and prevented its
international debut.
Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt & Whitney Military
Engines, said he still hoped to keep the government's flight
test plan on track through a series of measures aimed at
addressing the issue and lifting restrictions on test aircraft.
"I believe that through the combination of things we will
keep the flight test program on track," Croswell told the
Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit.
Separately at the Reuters summit, officials from the
military and Lockheed echoed the timeline for identifying the
cause of the engine incident.
"We're reasonably confident we're looking at the right
thing, and then we're reasonably confident it's going to prove
out in the next couple of weeks," Rear Admiral Randy Mahr,
deputy director of the F-35 program, told the summit.
In June, an Air Force F-35A training jet caught fire after
its Pratt engine broke apart and ripped a fuel line as the jet
prepared to take off from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. U.S.
officials blame the incident on excessive rubbing of part of the
engine's fan section against an adjacent seal.
The incident has raised fresh concerns about the $400
billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the Pentagon's
largest-ever arms program, which is about 70 percent over
initial cost estimates and years behind schedule.
U.S. officials say the program is back on track after
earlier problems, although Air Force Lieutenant General Chris
Bogdan last week said the engine issue had put the development
program about 30 to 45 days behind schedule.
Croswell said Pratt was taking the issue very seriously and
expected it to be resolved "in relatively short order." He also
noted that such problems were meant to be found during the
design and development phase of any new program.
The fix should be moderate in cost, Croswell said.
"It should not be a very expensive solution," he said,
noting that retrofits would be possible without an expensive
tear-apart of the F-35's powerful engine.
Croswell said Pratt had essentially wrapped up negotiations
with the Pentagon on the 84 engines in the seventh and eighth
low rate production contracts, but Bogdan wanted a clearer
understanding of the root cause of the incident before signing
off on an agreement valued at over $1 billion.
The Pentagon is negotiating a separate contract with
Lockheed for an eighth batch of jets.
Croswell confirmed that Pratt would pay to fix the current
issue and said the company had also agreed to share in the cost
of future problems, but details were still being finalized.
"We have agreed in principle to provide a warranty to the
U.S. government for future LRIP contracts. We have not yet
finalized a warranty agreement, but P&W would likely pay a
percentage of the total cost of certain performance
specification shortfalls," spokesman Matthew Bates said.
Croswell said the engine failure came about eight hours
after an unusual maneuver involving a roll, yaw and heavy
gravity loads during sharp turns. "This is a maneuver that the
engine should be able to withstand," he said.
Croswell said Pratt had already completed a baseline test
of the current engine at its West Palm Beach, Florida facility,
and had begun testing possible fixes. He said the company was
investigating whether the density of the polyimide, a rubbery
material made by Dupont, had played a role. That material
is applied to a stator vane made by Cobham Plc, which
helps direct the air flow in the engine.
The component that broke apart ties the fan blade assembly
together. Pratt said that part is made by two separate companies
but declined to identify them.
