(For other news from the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
click on www.reuters.com/summit/Aero14)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. government is
continuing to advocate for the Patriot missile defense system
offered by Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp
in a Turkish tender after Turkey cited disagreements with the
Chinese firm that initially won the bid, a senior U.S. official
said on Wednesday.
"We're in regular contact with the Turks about the U.S.
offer in this particular competition," Gregory Kausner, deputy
assistant secretary of state for regional security and security
assistance, told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit.
U.S. and NATO officials had warned Turkey that its
collaboration with China on the system could raise questions
about the compatibility of weaponry and of security.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week said Turkey was
in talks with France after disagreements with China Precision
Machinery Import and Export Corp (CPMIEC), which was originally
awarded the tender last September.
Franco-Italian Eurosam, which is owned by Franco-Italian
missile maker MBDA and France's Thales, came second in
the tender, while the Raytheon bid came in third.
The choice of CPMIEC for the project irked Western allies as
the company is under U.S. sanctions for violations of the Iran,
North Korea and Syria Non-proliferation Act.
Kausner welcomed Turkey's decision to turn away from the
Chinese bid, and said Washington was convinced that Raytheon and
Lockheed had offered a "unique and qualified solution."
"We continue to relay those points at all levels to our
Turkish allies and ultimately we hope that they'll choose the
Patriot system offered by the Raytheon-Lockheed consortium," he
told the summit, held at the Reuters office in Washington.
"We're hopeful. We continue to advocate strongly on behalf
of that U.S. system," he said.
Raytheon declined comment, and said the potential foreign
military sale was a government-to-government matter.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)