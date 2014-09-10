(For other news from the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
By Lewis Krauskopf and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray
Mabus said more women should be serving in the Navy and Marine
Corps, and plans to take action to boost their presence in those
military branches.
"We don't have enough women in either the Navy or the Marine
Corps," Mabus told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit on
Wednesday as he kicked off a drive to expand the number of women
in the Navy.
Women represent 18 percent of the Navy and 8 percent of the
Marine Corps, Mabus said.
"I don't know exactly what the goal ought to be, but I know
those are too low," he said.
About 200,000 women serve in the entire active duty
military, or about 15 percent of that force, according to Navy
Lieutenant Commander Nate Christensen. More than 280,000 women
have deployed in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan
in the past decade, Christensen said.
The military services have until January 2016 to assess
which jobs are open to women after a January 2013 decision by
then Defense Secretary Leon Panetta to allow women to serve in
combat, Christensen said.
About 80,000 of an estimated 250,000 additional jobs have
already been opened to women as result of those reviews.
Indeed, some of the Pentagon's biggest programs also have
fewer women than the average across the force.
Women account for 12 percent of the Pentagon's F-35 Joint
Program office, but some hold very senior jobs, said spokesman
Joe DellaVedova. For instance, the civilian deputy program
director, Steffanie Easter, has the civilian rank equivalent to
the three-star general who runs the program.
Mabus, a former Mississippi governor who has served as Navy
secretary since 2009, cited the importance of a diverse force as
the reason for bringing more women to the service.
"The more diverse input you have into something, the better
the organization is," Mabus said.
The Navy is developing measures it can take on its own and
some that would need congressional approval, Mabus said.
For example, Mabus pointed to a pilot program that allows
service members to take up to three years off without any harm
to their careers, and said it might boost the retention of
women.
He said the Navy would ask Congress to make the program
permanent since people still fear it could be withdrawn.
"We're looking at how ... we can retain people past 4 years
or 8 years, how we can be more flexible in terms of how we
manage people," Mabus said. "So that if you need to take time
off, that your career will not be harmed."
Vice Admiral Bill Moran, chief of naval personnel, recently
said the Navy was re-evaluating its recruiting, training and
career management programs, including possible changes to make
the current promotion system more flexible.
Mabus said the Navy was also looking more skeptically at
uniforms that distinguish men from women.
"We're not moving to put women in men's uniforms. We're
moving to the term 'uniform'," he said. "We don't want to
segregate women or anybody else in any way in the military."
Mabus has made promoting diversity a hallmark of his tenure
as secretary, which included the 2011 christening of a Navy
resupply ship after civil rights leader Medgar Evers.
He also cited the establishment of Navy Reserve Officer
Training Corps programs at Arizona State University and Rutgers
University in New Jersey, which he described as "two of the most
diverse campuses in our country."
"The force that protects a democracy should reflect the
population that it protects much more than we do today," he
added.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Lewis Krauskopf in Washington.
Editing by Andre Grenon)