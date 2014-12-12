Dec 12 Aerocrine AB
* Aerocrine announces termination of discussions of a
non-binding offer for acquisition of the company and provides an
update on the rights issue
* In recent weeks, Aerocrine has received an inbound
non-binding indication of interest for the company
* Says Board of Directors has been carefully reviewing the
company's financial situation, and upon advice from its legal
and financial advisors concluded that in the coming period the
company must focus exclusively on the announced financing
* Aerocrine's second largest shareholder Invifed AB, a fully
owned company within the Investor Group holding 23.1% of the
shares and votes in Aerocrine, has informed Aerocrine that it
intends to vote in favor of upcoming rights issue
* Says Third Swedish National Pension Fund (Tredje
AP-fonden) has informed Aerocrine that it does not want to
remain part of the guarantee consortium in the rights issue of
up to approximately SEK 445 million
* With the support achieved from Invifed AB, the Board of
Aerocrine has received voting support for the proposed financing
for a total of 48,4% of the outstanding shares and votes, from
Invifed AB and Novo A/S.
