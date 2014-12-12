Dec 12 Aerocrine AB

* Aerocrine announces termination of discussions of a non-binding offer for acquisition of the company and provides an update on the rights issue

* In recent weeks, Aerocrine has received an inbound non-binding indication of interest for the company

* Says Board of Directors has been carefully reviewing the company's financial situation, and upon advice from its legal and financial advisors concluded that in the coming period the company must focus exclusively on the announced financing

* Aerocrine's second largest shareholder Invifed AB, a fully owned company within the Investor Group holding 23.1% of the shares and votes in Aerocrine, has informed Aerocrine that it intends to vote in favor of upcoming rights issue

* Says Third Swedish National Pension Fund (Tredje AP-fonden) has informed Aerocrine that it does not want to remain part of the guarantee consortium in the rights issue of up to approximately SEK 445 million

* With the support achieved from Invifed AB, the Board of Aerocrine has received voting support for the proposed financing for a total of 48,4% of the outstanding shares and votes, from Invifed AB and Novo A/S.