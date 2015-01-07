Jan 7 Aerocrine Ab

* Aerocrine reports record sales for the 4th quarter and full year 2014

* FY net sales increased by 22% to 166 (136)* msek

* Q4 net sales increased by 41% to 50 (36)* msek

* Says European/RoW business continues strong double digit growth with 27% growth for q4

* Says growth for q4 in U.S. was 19%

* The Asia Pacific region has exhibited exceptional performance with growth of 161% for Q4 with Japan as a key contributor

* Says "believe we have a strong foundation for continued growth in coming quarters" - ceo Link to press release: here Further company coverage: