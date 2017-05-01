BANGKOK/MOSCOW May 1 Several passengers were
injured on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok
when their Boeing 777 ran into "severe turbulence" 40 minutes
before landing at the Thai capital on Monday, the Russian
airline said in a statement.
The airline said the crew was unable to warn passengers of
the approaching danger as the turbulence occurred in a clear
sky.
"Several passengers were injured," the statement said.
The Airports of Thailand Pcl , Thailand's main
airport operator, told Reuters that the Boeing 777 had landed in
Bangkok, but said any other comment should come from the
airline.
Aeroflot operates two flights a day from Moscow to Bangkok.
Thailand is a top destination for Russian tourists, with many
visiting the country's beach destinations.
(Reporting by Vladmir Soldatkin in MOSCOW and Cod Satrusayang
in BANGKOK; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)