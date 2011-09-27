* Net profit rises to $376.8 mln from $17.5 mln a yr ago

* Books $200 mln profit from non-core asset sales

* Revenue grows 26.4 percent to $2.34 billion (Adds details, comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot said on Tuesday its first-half net profit soared to $376.8 million from $17.5 million a year ago, boosted by the sale of non-core assets and higher revenue.

Aeroflot sold stakes in a number of subsidiaries and affiliated firms, including insurance company Moskva and carrier Nordavia, booking a $200 million gain as a result, Chief Financial Officer Shamil Kurmashov told reporters.

The result was also helped by a 26.4 percent increase in revenue to $2.34 billion on the back of strong passenger traffic, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 20.5 percent to $330.9 million.

The company also said its net debt decreased by 11 percent compared with the start of the year to $1.32 billion.

State-controlled Aeroflot is set to be included in the state's multi-billion dollar asset disposal plan, designed to cut the budget deficit and attract foreign investment and expertise. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)