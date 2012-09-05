MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot said on Wednesday first-half net profit fell by 98 percent to $7.1 million from $376.8 million a year earlier.

The company gave no reason for the fall, saying only that its results were impacted by consolidation of four airlines it took over at the end of last year. Aeroflot is on the list of companies the Russian government is keen to part-privatise. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)