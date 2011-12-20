MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian state airline Aeroflot said on Tuesday it saw its net profit rising 36.6 percent year-on-year to $383.7 million in the first nine months of the year.

The company, majority owned by the government, but on a long list of state assets that could be partly privatised, said also that its revenue increased 24 percent to $3.92 billion.

Shares in Aeroflot are down 44 percent in the year to date against an 18 percent fall on the MICEX index. It said earlier this year it may consider buying back its shares if its valuation does not improve.

The airline is also part-owned by the tycoon Alexander Lebedev, the owner of Britain's Independent newspaper.

(Reporting By John Bowker, Writing by Lidia Kelly)