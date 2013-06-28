MOSCOW, June 28 Russian state-controlled airline
Aeroflot sees no benefits from its membership in the
SkyTeam alliance, but a decision to leave the group is not for
management to take, a source close to its board told Reuters.
Aeroflot is considering leaving the SkyTeam alliance because
of unfavourable agreements with other members, in particular
U.S. Delta Air Lines Inc, the Kommersant daily reported
on Friday.
"There is no point in cooperating with them," a source close
to the board told Reuters. He doubted, however, that Aeroflot
would drop out of the alliance unless there is a political
decision to do so.
The agreement to join SkyTeam in 2004 was signed in the
Kremlin, a political stamp of approval largely due to close ties
with France. Air France-KLM is a leading member of the
group.
The newspaper cited sources close to Aeroflot's board of
directors as saying the company was not happy with the
development of its routes in the United States, where Delta Air
Lines charges relatively high fares.
Dropping out of the alliance could cost Aeroflot $20 million
and the airline may consider joining Star Alliance, the biggest
airline marketing group, with 27 members.
As a member of SkyTeam, which brings together 19 global
airlines, Aeroflot cannot undercut prices offered by other
members and could become more competitive by joining the Star
Alliance, Kommersant said.
Aeroflot declined to comment on the report.