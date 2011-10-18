Oct 18 Canadian security services provider Garda World Security Corp said a unit has acquired airport screening services provider Aeroguard for C$16 million ($15.7 million) in cash and shares.

Garda also increased its outlook for fiscal 2013 to an operating profit of C$145 million.

According to the terms of the deal, Garda will pay C$13 million in cash and issue 250,000 shares at C$12 per share. ($1 = 1.017 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)