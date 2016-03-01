IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
WASHINGTON, March 1 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc is on track to complete development of its AR1 rocket engine by 2019 as a replacement for the Russian-built RD-180 engine after receiving a funding "booster shot" from the U.S. Air Force on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake told Reuters on Tuesday.
Drake said the Air Force's $115-million contract for work on the AR1 prototype, along with options that could increase the government's investment to $501 million in coming years, moved the U.S. military a step closer to ending its reliance on Russian engines for national space launches.
She said Aerojet was focused on winning a competition with Blue Origin, a Kent, Washington-based startup run by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, to develop an engine for a new rocket being developed by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co. The Air Force on Monday also awarded a $46.6-million contract to a partnership of ULA and Blue Origin. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.