By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 7 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc is in talks with the U.S. Air Force about
government funding for the AR-1 rocket engine that it is
developing as an alternative to a banned Russian engine, said
two sources familiar with the issue.
The discussions began two weeks ago and could stretch for
several months before the Air Force awards Aerojet a contract,
said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Aerojet Rocketdyne spokesman Glenn Mahone said the company
never discussed contract negotiations before they were
finalized.
The Air Force had no immediate comment on the issue. It
launched a competition earlier this year for initial work on a
new U.S. rocket engine to replace the Russian RD-180 engine.
Aerojet told reporters in September that its plan to
complete the AR-1 rocket engine by 2019 could be delayed if it
did not receive enough U.S. government funding.
Aerojet earlier this year offered $2 billion to acquire
United Launch Alliance (ULA), a 50-50 rocket launch venture of
Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co in what
analysts called a strategic move to try to shut out rival Blue
Origin, a company owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, that
is developing a new engine favored by ULA.
ULA has said Blue Origin's engine is about two years ahead
of Aerojet's work on the AR-1 engine, a claim Aerojet disputes.
Work on the new engines gained urgency after U.S. lawmakers
passed a ban on use of Russian RD-180 engines for launches of
U.S. military or spy satellites following Russia's annexation of
the Crimea region of Ukraine last year.
The Air Force had been expected to award initial contracts
for work on the new engines in the fourth quarter of 2015, but
that date has now slipped by several months. The Air Force plans
to split a total of about $160 million among rival bidders.
The Air Force competition is a public-private partnership,
with each of the bidders asked to provide one-third of the
funding, with the Air Force to provide a two-thirds share.
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, and Blue Origin,
both of which are privately held, have self-funded their engine
work, and say they are not necessarily looking for government
funding.
The Air Force did not initiate contract discussions with
another industry team that included Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, which had proposed building a
domestic version of the RD-180 engine, according to one of the
sources.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)