BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MEXICO CITY May 5 Mexico's Grupo Aeromexico said in a filing on Thursday that it accepted the terms set by Mexico's competition regulator to authorize a joint venture with Delta. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources