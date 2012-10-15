MEXICO CITY Oct 15 AeroMexico, Mexico's largest
airline, cut its 2012 traffic outlook on Monday to 15.5 million
passengers from a previous view of 16 million but gave no reason
for the decline.
Chief Executive Andres Conesa gave no details about the
expected weaker performance. In March, AeroMexico
had anticipated its passenger traffic would come in at 16
million by year end, up from 14 million in 2011.
AeroMexico in July placed an $11 billion provisional order
with Boeing in a move to overhaul its existing fleet of
around 110 aircraft over the next decade, a trend among carriers
worldwide as they seek to reduce fuel bills.
The company, which also launched a new flight to London on
Monday, is betting Mexico's economy will remain robust in coming
years.
AeroMexico, which became a public company last year, has
benefited greatly from the 2010 demise of rival Mexicana, which
stopped flying after being buried under a hefty debt.
AeroMexico shares slipped 0.52 percent to 19.13 pesos in
afternoon trading on Monday.