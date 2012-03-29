* CEO forecasts 16 mln, versus 14 mln last year

* Bankrupt rival allows market share grab

SANTIAGO, March 29 AeroMexico, Mexico's largest airline, expects a 14 percent increase in passenger traffic this year, boosted by the introduction of new planes and more routes, the company's chief executive Andres Conesa said on Thursday.

"The increase in passenger traffic across the country is around 7 percent or 8 percent (this year), and we're boosting our capacity by nearly 10 percent ... to win a bit of market share," Conesa said on the sidelines of Chile's FIDAE air show.

"Last year we transported 14 million and this year we're forecasting 16 million," he said.

AeroMexico has increased its market share after rival Mexicana's operations were suspended in August 2010 because the company was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Part of the expected increase in passenger traffic will be covered by the arrival of 10 new Embraer E-190 regional jets during 2012, bringing its fleet to 115 planes.

AeroMexico went public last year and is controlled by a group of investors headed by bank Banamex, a unit of Citigroup . (Reporting by Antonio De La Jara Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Gunna Dickson)