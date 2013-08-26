TORONTO Aug 26 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce said on Monday that it was still in talks to
retain about half of its Aeroplan credit card portfolio after
Toronto-Dominion Bank replaced it as the issuer of the
popular flight rewards card.
CIBC, the smallest of Canada's top five banks, had earlier
said that if it could not reach an agreement with TD by Monday,
it had the right to mount a legal challenge to TD's deal with
Aimia Inc, which runs the Aeroplan loyalty program.
TD said in June that it would replace CIBC as issuer of the
"Aerogold" card after Aimia and CIBC were unable to agree an
extension of their 22-year partnership.
CIBC's right to match TD's deal with Aimia expired earlier
this month.
In a joint statement on Monday, the three companies said
they were discussing the possibility of CIBC's retaining cards
held by customers that have a "broader relationship" with the
bank. This may mean about half the card portfolio would stay
with CIBC, with TD acquiring the remainder.