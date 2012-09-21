Sept 21 Aeroports De Montreal on Friday sold C$250 million ($255 million) of 30-year revenue bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.919 percent bonds, due Sept. 26, 2042 were priced at par to yield 150 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.