Jan 10 Teen clothing retailer Aeropostale Inc
said demand had weakened during the holiday selling
period, while rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc said
sales had risen and post-Christmas selling was strong.
For the holiday selling period ended Jan. 8, American Eagle
said total sales had risen 5 percent. For Aeropostale, which
gave numbers for the nine weeks ended Dec. 29, sales fell 6
percent.
"Following a strong Black Friday weekend, sales and traffic
trends deteriorated significantly in December," Aeropostale
Chief Executive Officer Thomas Johnson said in a statement.
The weak sales prompted Aeropostale to cut back on its
expectations for its fourth quarter.
The company now expects net earnings of 20 cents to 24 cents
per share, compared with its earlier outlook of 36 cents to 41
cents.
Shares of the company were down 10.2 percent at $12.00 in
trading before the market opened.