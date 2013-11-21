Nov 21 Aeropostale Inc : * Crescendo partners sends letter to aéropostale, inc. board of directors * Crescendo partners- in letter, urges Aeropostale Inc board to

immediately commence a broad sale process for the entire company * Crescendo partners- intends to nominate directors for election at

aeropostale's 2014 annual meeting of stockholders * Crescendo partners- urge Aeropostale to set up a special committee of

independent directors and hire investment bankers to run a broad sale process