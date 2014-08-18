(Adds background, details, forecast, updates shares)
Aug 18 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc
said it had reappointed Julian Geiger as chief executive
as it seeks to win back customers and stanch six quarters of
losses.
The company's shares rose as much as 11 percent in extended
trading on Monday.
Geiger, 63, was CEO of the retailer from 1996 to 2009, and
drove up sales at Aeropostale to $1.9 billion in 2008, from $140
million in 1998. Geiger, who joins with immediate effect, will
also continue to serve as a member of the board .
Geiger replaces Thomas Johnson, who has held the position
since 2010.
The company has struggled to keep pace with changing fashion
trends and attracting its mostly teen customers, who are cutting
back on spending amid a weak job market and low wage growth.
Like other teen apparel retailers, Aeropostale has also been
losing out to fast-fashion brands such as H&M, Forever
21 and Inditex's Zara, which bring the latest styles
from the runway to their stores within weeks.
Aeropostale said it expects a loss of 42-45 cents per share,
excluding items, for the second quarter ended Aug. 3. It had
earlier forecast a loss of 55-61 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 58 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Morgan Stanley analysts had warned in May that the company
could raise going concern doubts next year as it burns up cash
amid mounting losses.
Many large retailers that cater to low- and middle-income
consumers reported disappointing quarterly sales at their
established stores last week, pointing to a cutback in spending
on discretionary items.
The teen retailer said revenue fell 13 percent to $396.2
million in the second quarter. Sales at stores open for at least
a year fell 13 percent, making it the eighth straight quarterly
comparable sales decline.
Rival American Apparel Inc also said same-store
sales fell 6 percent, while revenue was flat in the second
quarter ended June 30.
Urban Outfitters Inc also reported flat same-store
sales growth in the quarter ended July 31.
Excluding items, Aeropostale expects operating losses
between $36 million-$38 million in the quarter, lower than its
previous forecast of $49 million-$54 million.
Aeropostale shares were up 3.7 percent at $3.36 in after-
market trading. Up to Monday's close, the stock has fallen 64
percent this year.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)