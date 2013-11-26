BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
Nov 26 Teen clothing retailer Aeropostale Inc said it has adopted a poison pill that will be triggered if a stockholder buys 10 percent of the company.
Shareholder Crescendo Partners urged Aeropostale last week to sell itself, joining a list of investors expressing frustration about the fading fortunes of the retailer.
Aeropostale said the plan, which will issue a large number of new shares to other investors, diluting the stake held by a stockholder crossing the 10 percent threshold.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said on Tuesday it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.