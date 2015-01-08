Jan 8 Teen apparel retailers American Eagle
Outfitters Inc and Aeropostale Inc raised their
estimates for the holiday shopping quarter as margins improved
due to fewer discounts.
American Eagle said on Thursday it now expected
fourth-quarter earnings of 32-34 cents per share, up from its
previous forecast of 30-33 cents.
Aeropostale said it still expected to report a loss, but
less than it had forecast. The company estimated its net loss at
25-31 cents per share, compared with the 37-44 cents it had
expected.
Teen apparel retailers, one of the weakest retail sectors,
cut inventories going into the holiday shopping season to avoid
discounting heavily.
American Eagle's shares were up 2.5 percent at $15
premarket, while Aeropostale's were up 7.5 percent at $2.43.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; AEditing by Ted
Kerr)