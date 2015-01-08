(Adds Gap results, analyst comment)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Jan 8 U.S. teen apparel retailers American Eagle
Outfitters Inc and Aeropostale Inc said business
in the holiday shopping quarter was better than they had
expected as margins improved due to fewer discounts.
Makers of teen apparel, one of the weakest retail sections,
were expected to have a tough holiday season as shoppers cut
spending on discretionary items and paid fewer visits to malls.
So, most apparel makers cut inventories to avoid discounting
heavily during the last few weeks of the holiday period when
promotions and offers peak as retailers scramble to get rid of
unsold stock.
Teen apparel retailers, scarred by bloated inventories in
the 2013 holiday period due to a severe winter, spent less on
inventory this time around and chose, instead, to invest in
their online business.
This strategy combined with a revival in consumer sentiment
also helped apparel retailer Gap Inc report a 3 percent
rise in same-store sales in the holiday season.
Gap said December comparable sales rose 1 percent, higher
than the 0.4 percent rise estimated by research firm Consensus
Metrix, helped by the Old Navy brand.
American Eagle raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast and
Aeropostale said it expected a smaller loss for the same period.
"We think consumers are healing as evidenced by better sales
and we expect inventories to be clean following a strong
Holiday," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.
While promotional intensity in apparel category continues to
persist, strong inventory control is helping retailers preserve
their gross margin, Cowen and Co analyst Oliver Chen told
Reuters.
The fall in Aeropostale's same-store sales slowed to 9
percent in the nine weeks ended Jan. 3 from 15 percent a year
earlier, while the drop in American Eagle's comparable sales
slowed to 2 percent from 7 percent.
Aeropostale's shares rose as much as 26.5 percent in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. American Eagle's shares,
however, fell as much as 5.2 percent.
Analysts said it was premature to say whether American
Eagle's recent uptick in sales and profit trends would continue.
"We believe it is too soon to declare victory and we lack
visibility that these positive trends will continue," Stifel
Nicolaus & Co analyst Richard Jaffe wrote in a note.
(Addition reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by
Ted Kerr, Kirti Pandey and Savio D'Souza)