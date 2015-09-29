Sept 29 Apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc said the New York Stock Exchange has warned that the average price of its shares had fallen below $1 for 30 trading days and it was considering a reverse stock split to return to compliance.

Under NYSE rules, Aeropostale has six months to raise its average stock price to at least $1 for 30 days. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)