BRIEF-Harmony, NextDecade announce proposed all-stock deal initially valued at about $1.0 bln
* Harmony and NextDecade agree to pursue merger; NextDecade a leader among U.S. LNG project developers
Dec 3 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported its eight straight quarterly loss, hurt by slower mall traffic, higher discounts and lower demand for its clothing.
The company's net loss widened to $52.3 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $25.6 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $452.9 million from $514.9 million a year ago, while comparable store sales fell 11 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* On March 7 Lake Shore, MHC received notice of non-objection of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia - SEC filing
LIMA, March 13 A strike at Peru's biggest copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde, stretched into its fourth day after a meeting between the union and management failed to resolve a dispute over labor demands, a union official said on Monday.