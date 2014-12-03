Dec 3 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported its eight straight quarterly loss, hurt by slower mall traffic, higher discounts and lower demand for its clothing.

The company's net loss widened to $52.3 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $25.6 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $452.9 million from $514.9 million a year ago, while comparable store sales fell 11 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)