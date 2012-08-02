Aug 2 Clothes retailer Aeropostale Inc cut its second-quarter forecast as its higher priced merchandise did not appeal to shoppers, sending its shares down 28 percent.

The company, which was hit by higher costs last quarter, said it was disappointed with its quarterly results as they were below its prior expectations.

Aeropostale said it now expects to breakeven in the second quarter, down from its previous forecast of 3 cents to 5 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales, excluding the e-commerce channel, for the quarter decreased 1 percent, while net sales increased 4 percent to $485.3 million.

Rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Wednesday forecast quarterly profit at about half of what analysts expected after sales in stores open at least a year fell 10 percent.

Shares of Aeropostale fell to $14 before the bell. They closed at $19.45 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)