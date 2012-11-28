Nov 28 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc posted a slightly higher quarterly profit after it had warned of a weak back-to-school season.

For the quarter ended Oct. 27, Aeropostale, which competes with American Eagle Outfitters, Forever21 and others, earned $24.9 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $24.1 million, or 30 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

Sales rose 2 percent to $605.9 million.

Aeropostale shares closed at $14.12 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.