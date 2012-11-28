BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Nov 28 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc posted a slightly higher quarterly profit after it had warned of a weak back-to-school season.
For the quarter ended Oct. 27, Aeropostale, which competes with American Eagle Outfitters, Forever21 and others, earned $24.9 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $24.1 million, or 30 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
Sales rose 2 percent to $605.9 million.
Aeropostale shares closed at $14.12 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok