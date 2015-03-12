March 12 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported an adjusted profit after two years of losses as cost cuts helped boost margins in the holiday shopping quarter.

Aeropostale's net loss narrowed to $13.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $70.3 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.

Net sales fell 11.3 percent to $593.8 million. Comparable sales declined 9 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share and revenue of $577.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)