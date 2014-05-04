BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
May 4 B/E Aerospace, a maker of aircraft cabin interior products, said on Sunday it is exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale or merger of the company.
In addition, the company said in a statement it had postponed its May 5 investor meeting.
B/E Aerospace said it retained Citigroup Inc as its financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling LLP as its legal advisor in connection with this process. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Stephen Powell)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
