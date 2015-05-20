GENEVA May 21 Business jet makers, hit badly by
the financial crisis, expect an upturn in mature economies such
as the United States will encourage companies to once again buy
new corporate planes or replace ageing jets, executives said
this week.
Many companies in North America and Europe, from carmakers
to banks and tech firms, scaled back usage or sold their
corporate jets in a bid to cut costs, resulting in a 50 percent
drop in deliveries of business jets between 2008 and 2010.
The market for business jets, whose key players include
Bombardier, Textron's Cessna, Dassault
and Embraer, was worth $22.34 billion in
2014. IHS Aerospace, Defence & Security forecasts this will
increase 10 percent to $24.61 billion by 2018 thanks to a
recovery in North America and Europe.
Market growth is expected to be driven by demand for smaller
jets costing anywhere from a couple of million dollars up to
around $26 million, IHS predicts.
"For a lot of businesses, a small corporate jet doesn't cost
that much and isn't a particularly bad investment when you look
at the cost of first-class tickets," Ben Moores, IHS senior
analyst, told Reuters.
Bombardier, in its latest 10-year market forecast unveiled
at the EBACE business aviation show in Geneva, forecast 9,000
business aircraft valued at $267 billion would be delivered over
the next 10 years. Of that, about 3,400 will be jets in the
light category.
In North America, the largest market by some way at over 40
percent of deliveries, fleets are expected to grow by an average
of 2 percent a year, Bombardier predicts, tracking average
annual economic growth of 2.6 percent.
"The North American market is clearly leading the way,"
Larry Flynn, president of General Dynamics-owned Gulfstream
, told Reuters on the sidelines of the EBACE show. "We see
people replacing their fleet, getting newer airplanes".
Textron was similarly positive. "In our product family, we
see good incremental growth," said President and CEO Scott
Ernest.
CHINA
It's not all good news for business jet makers, however.
Bombardier announced last week plans to cut 1,750 jobs in
its business-jet division, due to weak demand from some of its
key regions such as China, Russia and Latin America.
In China, fleets have grown by an average of more than 20
percent over the last 10 years, but slowing economic growth and
a clampdown on corruption has held back demand recently.
Bombardier's market forecast shows a slower growth rate of
13 percent a year over the next decade in the country, which is
expected to account for around a tenth of global deliveries in
that period.
Gulfstream's Flynn said the economic growth slowdown was no
surprise. "We are believers over there, we are still in that
market and plan to be in market," he added.
Unlike North America, the Chinese market is dominated by
medium and large business jets, costing up to $72 million.
Boeing and Airbus specialise in the larger
business jets popular in China and the Middle East, thanks to
its expertise in commercial airliners.
"In terms of demand for our kind of business jets, China is
better than what you might assume from reading the newspapers,"
said David Longridge, president of Boeing Business Jets.
