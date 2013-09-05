(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
By Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 An overhaul of the U.S. air
traffic control system that would help airlines navigate crowded
air routes is likely to be further delayed by U.S. budget cuts,
the head of the nation's chief defense and aerospace industry
lobbying group said on Thursday.
NextGen, a staged program that will shift air-traffic
control systems to global positioning satellites from radar,
requires about $1 billion a year in federal investment and is
expected to be completed in 2025, Marion Blakey, chief executive
of the Aerospace Industries Association, said at the Reuters
Aerospace and Defense Summit.
It is the biggest aviation infrastructure upgrade since
radar in the 1940s, she added.
However, budget cuts required by sequestration - a procedure
in U.S. law that limits the size of the federal budget - may
prompt the Federal Aviation Administration to raid money set
aside for infrastructure projects and use it to pay for ongoing
expenses, Blakey said.
"The chances are excellent that the investment accounts will
be hit much the hardest," she said, speaking at the Reuters
office in Washington, D.C. Blakey is also a former FAA
administrator.
"The investment that's required can be derailed in the
course of a single year - 2014 - by the sequestration cuts."
When the government is faced with curtailing current
operations, which is felt immediately, "usually what has to go
is the R&D, the investments," she said. "That's what we very
much fear because it's eating this country's economic seed corn
in a terrible way."
Delay of the NextGen system could affect the capacity of the
U.S. air system, which is projected to handle 1 billion
passengers in 2015, up from 780,000 in 2010. The impact could be
felt especially at congested hubs where airlines already are
"bumping up against" system capacity. That means a tiny hiccup
in the system can cause many canceled flights at a hub.
Earlier on Thursday, United Continental Holdings Inc's
chief financial officer said the airline is using new
slim seats and other measures to both upgrade planes and allow
them to carry more passengers efficiently. John Rainey said he
was concerned about sequestration's effect on air traffic
control and towers.
"The more important thing for us is really the air traffic
control situation," he told Reuters. "I'm glad it was rectified
quickly" when the FAA got authority to shift money and end the
furloughs, he said. "I hope that we would have a thoughtful
approach to sequestration, not have any type of capricious cuts
like that which would certainly hurt a particular segment of the
economy more than others."
Aerospace and airline executives expect U.S. air travel to
increase about 5.5 percent a year. But some have raised concerns
that growth could falter if the FAA is not able to keep control
towers open or has to furlough air-traffic controllers once
again, as it did earlier this year, because of budget cuts.
Blakey said she will leave soon for a conference in China to
discuss airport infrastructure development there. The system is
undergoing rapid growth and had large delays this summer.
