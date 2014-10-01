BERLIN Oct 1 Germany's defence ministry said on Wednesday a technical problem with Eurofighter jets was being tested by the manufacturers but did not affect the air force's immediate capabilities, which are already in the spotlight after a spate of technical issues.

Routine checks have detected a problem with a component on the fuselage of Eurofighters. The jets are made by a consortium of Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain and the fuselage is made by Premium Aerotec, a Germany-based subsidiary of Airbus.

Defence ministry spokesman Ingo Gerhartz, describing the problems as "annoying", said Britain's BAE Systems had identified drill holes "which do not meet design criteria" and was carrying out further tests to see what the impact might be.

