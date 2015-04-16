By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
| Seattle/Paris April 16
Seattle/Paris April 16 The jumbo jet, for many
years the workhorse of modern air travel, could be close to
running out of runway.
Last year, there were zero orders placed by commercial
airlines for new Boeing 747s or Airbus A380s, reflecting a
fundamental shift in the industry toward smaller, twin-engine
planes. Smaller planes cost less to fly than the stately,
four-engine jumbos, which can carry as many as 525 passengers.
The slump in sales of the jets has raised questions over how
long manufacturers can sustain production. It has also fueled
internal debate in both companies over the future of the planes,
sources said.
The outcome of those discussions will affect the value of
existing fleets and thousands of production jobs at the plane
makers and their many parts suppliers.
Sales forces at Airbus Group NV and Boeing Co
are fighting for potential orders plane by plane as they
seek to keep production going beyond the end of the decade,
said other aviation market sources. The aircraft makers are
offering discounts of at least 50 percent from catalog prices of
around $400 million for a jumbo jet, those sources said. Airbus
has said it is also considering a revamp to make its
'superjumbo' more attractive to buyers.
Boeing in September plans to slow the pace of production of
its latest 747-8 model to an average of 1.3 planes a month from
1.5 currently. At that rate the orders it already has in hand
will only keep the production line going for 2 1/2 years.
The crunch, though, will come earlier because it can take up
to two years from ordering the first part to finishing a jet,
and no one wants to start the process if it is unclear whether
the plane will be completed and delivered to a customer.
"I can see demand for the 747-8 in small numbers, but you
have got to ask if they can keep the production line open if
they don't get some new orders," said Tony Whitty, chief
executive of UK-based aircraft re-marketing firm Cabot Aviation,
which trades, manages and leases jets. "You also wonder at what
price they are selling."
LONG DESCENT
Use of the 747 has dropped steadily over the last two
decades, reflecting the rise of two-engine jets that have come
close to matching its range. Over the same period production of
large twin-engined jets like the Boeing 777 has risen
seven-fold. Last year, Boeing booked 283 new orders for the 777
and now has a backlog of 547 orders.
Airbus is more upbeat than Boeing about the prospects for
jumbo jets but both now agree it has become a niche category.
Airlines still need jumbo jets but only for certain polar
flights - where a two-engine jet may be less safe than a
four-engine jumbo because of the lack of places for an emergency
landing - and busy routes where landing slots are scarce.
The risk is most visible for Boeing, where investors could
face a $1 billion accounting charge if 747 production is shut
down, according to company disclosures.
Boeing recently received a high-profile boost with a
provisional order for two new jets to serve as Air Force One for
the U.S. President but the 747's future depends a lot more on
sales of the much-less glamorous windowless freight model. That
has a unique hinged nose and can carry very large equipment,
such as oil drilling rigs.
So far this year, Boeing has sold three. Atlas Air Worldwide
recently said it plans to order more for its cargo
fleet, but wouldn't say when or how many. The world's biggest
747 freight customer, Cargolux, also says it likes the
plane, but has a pending order for only three.
A sustained upturn in air freight traffic could secure the
747 a longer future. International freight traffic rose 4.8
percent last year, but volume has only just recovered from a
collapse in 2009 during the financial crisis.
CARGO HAULER
Boeing reckons some 143 older freighters will need to be
replaced, stretching demand for the 747 through the 2020s, the
program vice president, Bruce Dickinson, said in an interview.
"We know there is a long-term market for this airplane and
some of the unique things it can do," Dickinson said from his
office overlooking the 747 production line at the giant Everett
plant near Seattle.
But Boeing's effort to sell new 747s is overshadowed by the
many older 747s available for lease, which have suddenly been
made more attractive because of a big slide in fuel prices since
the middle of last year. Leasing companies say there is scant
interest in new 747-8s when 82 freighters are baking in desert
parking lots.
The older planes can be leased for as little as $400,000 a
month, compared with up to $1.4 million in monthly lease
payments for a new 747-8 freighter, experts say.
"That's a pretty big difference," said Gueric Dechavanne,
vice president at Collateral Verifications, a Connecticut-based
aircraft appraisal firm.
Some companies have extended 747 leases for three to four
years, said Aengus Kelly, chief executive of leasing company
AerCap.
"It's a challenge to lease a freighter," Kelly told Reuters.
"It's definitely a challenge to sell them."
Airbus's A380 is a newer plane - its first flight was almost
exactly 10 years ago - and has become a mainstay of Middle East
carriers that offer opulent suites to first class passengers.
But the drop in demand is prompting Airbus to weigh whether to
revamp the plane with new engines, or carry on with the existing
model.
Airbus has 161 orders for the planes in hand, or more than
five years of production. But it acknowledges that not all of
those jets will be delivered, leaving it with barely three years
of guaranteed output. Given the long lead times, Airbus must
bring in more orders soon to avoid having to taper production.
"We are always looking at product improvements, but there is
so much untapped potential in the existing aircraft," said
Airbus marketing head Chris Emerson.
Airbus could announce an A380 revamp as early as the Dubai
Airshow in November, but must first find a way to assure
investors it can recover several billion dollars of development
costs, sources said. Analysts say on option could be to apply
for more European government loans, though that risks
exacerbating trade tensions with the United States.
Top customer Emirates is offering to double its planned
purchase of 140 A380s if Airbus carries out the improvements,
which the Dubai carrier's Chief Executive Tim Clark tells
Reuters will be "extremely good for the (airline's) bottom
line."
But Airbus's board is unlikely to back a new A380 model for
just one customer.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Joe White
and Martin Howell)