By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The business development
company Starburst Accelerator, which calls itself the world's
largest incubator for aerospace startups, said on Monday it has
signed agreements with Boeing Co, Raytheon Co and
other big companies looking for new technologies.
Starburst will expose the big aerospace companies to its
stable of fledgling aerospace companies with products ranging
from drones to aircraft seats to complex aviation software. It
says many of its start-ups have technology that could radically
alter the way aircraft are now built and maintained.
It opened its new California office on Oct. 2 with an event
similar to the "Shark Tank" television program, an ABC TV
reality show in which entrepreneurs seek investments from a
panel of potential investors, known as "sharks."
The goal is to match aerospace entrepreneurs with venture
capitalists and larger companies that may invest in them or buy
their products.
The event gave 29 startups a chance to seek funding from 100
industry executives, venture capitalists and research
institutes, said Starburst partner Van Espahbodi, who helped
found the company in Paris three years ago.
The California event was hosted by Boeing at its El Segundo
office, while Raytheon Co is slated to host the next
event on Dec. 4, also in El Segundo, Espahbodi, a former
congressional staff member and Raytheon executive, told Reuters.
Espahbodi said Starburst is also working with research
centers in other cities, including Wichita, Kansas, Chicago, and
Boston to help startups navigate the "nebulous" world of
procurement.
Starburst vets the startups carefully to ensure they have
moved beyond ideas to solid intellectual property. Boeing,
Panasonic Aviation, Booz Allen Hamilton and other big
companies then pay a fee of $100,000 a year for access to the
events and one-on-one work with the startup hunters. The
companies and investors then decide which startups to help fund.
Starburst is focused on commercial aerospace, but plans to
move into weapons-related markets as well, particularly given
the Pentagon's recent increased focus on innovation and
developing ties to Silicon Valley, Espahbodi said.
He is due to meet with officials from the White House and
Federal Aviation Administration in Washington this week to
describe the program.
One firm that stood out at the Oct. 2 event was Enduralock,
a company founded by a spinal surgeon who has patented a new
vibration-resistant fastener technology for use on aircraft,
Espahbodi said.
Another more "audacious" startup, he said, was Natilus,
which is developing large, autonomous drones that can deliver
cargo, and can fly as low as 80 feet or as high as 40,000 feet.
Natilus says the drones could cut the cost of shipping freight
by 75 percent.
Starburst plans to open another office in Singapore next
year, company officials said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)