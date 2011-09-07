* Q1 EPS $0.01 vs loss/shr $0.01 a year ago

* Q1 rev up 62 pct

* Keeps 2012 outlook (Follows alerts)

Sept 7 - AeroVironment Inc posted a first-quarter profit as revenue rose 62 percent on higher sales of its drones.

For fiscal 2012, the company maintained its outlook of $1.28-$1.35 a share, on sales of $321-$336 million.

"The $65.5 million contract for Puma systems we announced in August provides us with more visibility into full-year revenue than at the same point in previous years," Chief Executive Tim Conver said in a statement.

May-July net income was $326,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with a net loss of $3.4 million, or 16 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue for the No. 1 supplier of small unmanned aerial vehicle to the U.S. military rose to $62 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 1 cent a share, before special items, on sales of $61.3 million.

Shares of the Monrovia, California-based company closed at $29.99 Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))