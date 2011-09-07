* Q1 EPS $0.01 vs loss/shr $0.01 a year ago
* Q1 rev up 62 pct
* Keeps 2012 outlook
(Follows alerts)
Sept 7 - AeroVironment Inc posted a first-quarter
profit as revenue rose 62 percent on higher sales of its drones.
For fiscal 2012, the company maintained its outlook of
$1.28-$1.35 a share, on sales of $321-$336 million.
"The $65.5 million contract for Puma systems we announced in
August provides us with more visibility into full-year revenue
than at the same point in previous years," Chief Executive Tim
Conver said in a statement.
May-July net income was $326,000, or 1 cent a share,
compared with a net loss of $3.4 million, or 16 cents a share a
year ago.
Revenue for the No. 1 supplier of small unmanned aerial
vehicle to the U.S. military rose to $62 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 1 cent a
share, before special items, on sales of $61.3 million.
Shares of the Monrovia, California-based company closed at
$29.99 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))