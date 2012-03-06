* Q3 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.41
* Q3 rev down 15 pct
* Keeps 2012 outlook
March 6 Drone maker AeroVironment Inc's
third-quarter results missed analysts' expectations as
an "administrative delay" in customer acceptance pushed
deliveries worth $20 million to the next quarter.
"Q3 performance would have been much higher but an
administrative delay in customer acceptance pushed the delivery
of about $20 million in Raven and Puma systems completed in Q3
into the first week of the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Tim
Conver said in a statement.
November-January net income was $5.7 million, or 26 cents a
share, compared with $11.5 million, or 52 cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $72 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 41 cents
a share on revenue of $87.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company maintained its 2012 outlook of earnings of $1.28
to $1.35 a share, on revenue of $321 million to $336 million.
Shares of the Monrovia, California-based company closed at
$27.10 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane )
