* Q4 EPS $0.80 vs est $0.72
* Q4 revenue rose 4 pct
* Sees FY 2013 EPS $1.41-$1.51 vs est $1.44
* Sees FY 2013 rev $348 mln-$370 mln vs est $349.4 mln
* Shares rise 9 pct after the bell
June 26 Drone maker AeroVironment Inc
posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and forecast
a strong 2013, helped by higher sales of its unmanned drones,
sending shares up 9 percent after the bell.
For 2013, the company expects to earn $1.41 to $1.51 per
share on revenue of $348 million to $370 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.44 per
share on revenue of $349.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, AeroVironment's net income was $17.8
million, or 80 cents per share, compared with $17.6 million, or
79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $110.7 million. Revenue at its
unmanned aircraft systems division rose 7 percent to $97.35
million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 72 cents per
share on revenue of $111.3 million.
Shares of the company rose 9 percent to $27.60 after the
bell. They had closed at $25.44 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)