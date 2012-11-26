BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces new gas processing contracts
* Renegotiated existing gas processing contracts with enterprise products partners and williams partners
LONDON Nov 26 Aerte Group PLC : * Notice of intention to appoint administrators * Board, having been unable to secure additional funding for the company * Group is no longer able to continue trading as going concern * Board has continued to pursue other potential opportunities to secure
on-going trade of the business
* Renegotiated existing gas processing contracts with enterprise products partners and williams partners
Feb 23 The federally appointed board tasked with managing Puerto Rico's finances hired retired attorney Jaime A. El Koury, formerly of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, as its general counsel, it said on Thursday.
Feb 23 The federally appointed board tasked with managing Puerto Rico's finances hired retired attorney Jaime A. El Koury, formerly of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, as its general counsel, it announced on Thursday. Koury, a 1978 graduate of Yale Law School, will lead the board's role in helping the U.S. territory restructure some $70 billion in debt. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)