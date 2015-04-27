By Nichola Groom
| LOS ANGELES, April 27
LOS ANGELES, April 27 AES Corp unveiled
plans on Monday to expand its energy storage business into
Europe and in new U.S. markets as the power industry aims to
boost the reliability of renewable energy.
In total, AES has more than 1,000 MW of energy storage
projects in development, according to AES Energy Storage
President John Zahurancik. Of that total, 260 MW is in
construction or late stage development. For comparison, 1,000 MW
is about the output of a typical U.S. nuclear reactor.
AES would not disclose which companies would supply the
batteries for the projects.
The announcement is a sign that energy storage has moved
beyond being just a handful of small demonstration projects.
Energy storage systems such as the lithium ion batteries AES
has put up since 2009 can absorb excess power when there is more
electricity than demand and can deploy it to the grid when
demand increases rapidly, such as on a hot summer day. This is
particularly important for solar and wind power, which fluctuate
dramatically, depending on the amount of sun and wind.
"The pace of change is picking up," Zahurancik said in an
interview. Projects are getting bigger, replacing traditional
fossil fuel plants that are fired up to supplement when demand
is high, he added.
AES has the biggest fleet of battery energy storage projects
in the world, with 86 megawatts in operation in Chile and the
United States. Though valued at just $200 million in 2012, the
energy storage industry is expected to grow to $19 billion by
2017, according to research firm IHS CERA.
Government mandates for more renewable energy and a sharp
drop in the price of lithium ion batteries are driving demand
for more energy storage. With more wind and solar power on the
grid, storage can help stabilize power flows that can shift
dramatically depending on the weather.
Storage systems cost less than $1,000 a kilowatt and in some
cases are substantially less, Zahurancik said, adding that
prices would continue to fall in the coming years.
AES is currently building storage projects in Chile,
Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, and the U.S. state of
Maryland. Three more projects are in late stage development in
Indiana, California and Northern Ireland.
The Alamitos Energy Center battery project in California is
the largest new AES storage project at 100 MW. Most of the other
projects are 10 or 20 MW in size.
