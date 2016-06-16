(Adds CEO comments, details throughout)
SAO PAULO, June 16 CPFL Energia SA,
Brazil's largest non-government electric utility, said it would
buy a rival distributor owned by AES Corp for 1.7
billion reais ($486 million), the first major deal in the
country's beleaguered sector in two years.
The acquisition of Porto Alegre, Brazil-based AES Sul SA,
which has about 1.3 million clients and 5.5 billion reais in
annual revenue, should strengthen CPFL's growth in the
distribution segment, executives said during a Thursday
conference call.
The company will pay about a third of the purchase price in
cash, the executives said.
The transaction still requires approval from antitrust and
electricity industry watchdogs. It is the first major
acquisition since Energisa SA's $2 billion purchase
of Grupo Rede Energia SA in 2014.
Utilities have suffered since the former ruling Workers
Party's government renegotiated licenses in 2012, leading to
abrupt changes in pricing.
Shares of CPFL, which have risen 33 percent this year, were
up 2 percent on São Paulo's stock exchange. AES Corp stock,
which has fallen 16 percent this year, was up 1 percent on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Arlington, Virginia-based AES Corp, which operates in 17
countries, had signaled the sale of AES Sul as one of its goals
for this year. It has tried to sell some Brazilian units for
some time, sources said recently.
Over the past decade, CPFL has bought three distribution
companies. With AES Sul, its market share in the local
distribution industry will rise more than one percentage point
to about 14.3 percent, executives said on the call.
CPFL Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr. said the
company would be interested in buying other AES Corp assets in
Brazil, including AES Eletropaulo SA, the country's
second-largest power distributor by clients.
There is no ongoing sale process for any of those assets, he
said.
CPFL, which is controlled by construction conglomerate
Camargo Correa SA, has no plans to bid for state-controlled
distribution company Celg-D, which is up for sale.
Advisers on the deal were investment bank unit of Itau
Unibanco Holding SA for AES Corp and Citigroup Inc
for CPFL.
($1 = 3.4986 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa
Von Ahn)