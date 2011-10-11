* Says charge to impact 2011 EPS by $0.09 to $0.10

* Says charge to be recognized on 39 idle wind turbines (Follows alerts)

Oct 11 U.S.-based power provider AES Corp said it will recognize a pre-tax impairment charge of $110-$125 million for the third quarter, related to accounting for property, plant and equipment.

The charge is expected to affect 2011 earnings per share by $0.09 to $0.10, the company said in a statement.

The assets being impaired include 39 idle wind turbines, which the company plans to sell.

AES said the impairment charge will not impact its cash flow or cash balance and is not expected to result in any material future cash expenditure.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)