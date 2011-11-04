(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj profit up 35 pct

* Sees FY11 EPS $1.08 to $1.14

* Says plans to declare $120 mln annual div next year

Nov 4 U.S.-based power provider AES Corp posted higher third-quarter profit, helped by contributions from its new businesses in Bulgaria, Northern Ireland and Chile and volume growth in Latin America.

Arlington, Virginia-based AES said it intends to declare a $120 million annual dividend in the third quarter of 2012.

AES sees full-year earnings of $1.08-$1.14 per share. Analysts are expecting a profit of $1.05, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Growth in new business helped the company overcome lower prices at one of its utilities in Brazil and repairs at Estí, one of its hydroelectric power generation facilities in Panama.

The company said its pending acquisition of DPL Inc is on track and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2012.

Third-quarter earnings from continuing operations decreased by 20 cents a share to a loss of 15 cents a share.

On an adjusted basis, profit rose 35 percent to 27 cents per share.

Consolidated revenue rose ten percent to $4.38 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $11.58 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)